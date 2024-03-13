Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Short Interest Up 103.2% in February

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the February 14th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of AIH opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.