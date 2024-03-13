Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.48 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.46. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $23.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $158.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.29. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The firm had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

