AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 396.50 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 396.50 ($5.08), with a volume of 7646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 389 ($4.98).
Specifically, insider Tanya Horgan bought 10,000 shares of AIB Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £44,300 ($56,758.49). Corporate insiders own 40.78% of the company’s stock.
AIB Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 351.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 352.50.
AIB Group Increases Dividend
AIB Group Company Profile
AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.
