Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) versus Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) and Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Airbus pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Bombardier pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Airbus pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bombardier pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Airbus is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Airbus and Bombardier, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 0 2 4 0 2.67 Bombardier 1 1 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Bombardier has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential downside of 32.72%. Given Bombardier’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bombardier is more favorable than Airbus.

This table compares Airbus and Bombardier’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus $70.83 billion 1.93 $4.10 billion $1.30 33.24 Bombardier N/A N/A N/A $0.25 158.46

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than Bombardier. Airbus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bombardier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Airbus and Bombardier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus 5.79% 25.20% 3.17% Bombardier N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Airbus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Bombardier shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Airbus beats Bombardier on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military air systems and related services. This segment also offers civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, and science and orbital systems; missile and space launcher systems; and services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications. It serves multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. The company was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

