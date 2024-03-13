Alerus Financial NA Buys 101,553 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 101,553 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.2% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 226,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 324,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in Apple by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 2,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 403,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $66,887,000 after purchasing an additional 161,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 234,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler Companies cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $173.23 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.70 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.