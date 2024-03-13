Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Raised to $6.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.75 to $5.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 2.6 %

AQN opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 0.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $666.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,985,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,986,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,235,000 after buying an additional 268,800 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,685,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,818,000 after buying an additional 10,541,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,390,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,292,000 after buying an additional 13,731,305 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.