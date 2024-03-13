Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Upgraded at Desjardins

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 2.5 %

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$8.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$6.75 and a 12 month high of C$12.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.33. The stock has a market cap of C$5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

