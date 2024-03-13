Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.22 per share for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$83.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.15. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$59.95 and a 52-week high of C$87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$87.38.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

