Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.23. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 28,164 shares traded.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Get Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0635 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.