Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Down 5.8% on Insider Selling

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $351.52 and last traded at $354.07. Approximately 27,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 223,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $376.03.

Specifically, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,930,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,855,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,930,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,855,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Stetson sold 30,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.30, for a total value of $12,041,256.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,169 shares of company stock worth $43,791,063 over the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.94.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $4.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,044,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

