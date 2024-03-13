AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.298 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

AltaGas Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALA opened at C$29.63 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$21.25 and a 1 year high of C$29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.36. The firm has a market cap of C$8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.23.

Insider Activity at AltaGas

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.