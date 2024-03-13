AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW) Short Interest Update

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the February 14th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

AEAEW stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AltEnergy Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

