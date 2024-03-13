AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Up 7.9%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.83. 16,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 84,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALTI

AlTi Global Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 50.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in AlTi Global by 5,430.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AlTi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlTi Global

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.