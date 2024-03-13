AMERCO (UHALB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:UHALB opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

