American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.82.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,937 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,233,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after buying an additional 860,578 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

