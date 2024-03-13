American Healthcare REIT, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 18th (NYSE:AHR)

American Healthcare REIT’s (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 18th. American Healthcare REIT had issued 56,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 7th. The total size of the offering was $672,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. American Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff acquired 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $999,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

