American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 million, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

