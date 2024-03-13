Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,128,780 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,680,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,128,780 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.7% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of Apple worth $8,333,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Apple by 70.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $173.23 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.70 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.00 and a 200-day moving average of $183.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

