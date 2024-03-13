Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Amgen were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Amgen by 7.4% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO boosted its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $276.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.34. The company has a market cap of $148.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

