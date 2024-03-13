Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.56.

AMRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $6.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,477 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

