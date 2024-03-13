Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

AMPE stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

