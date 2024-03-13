Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AMLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/11/2024 – Amylyx Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/11/2024 – Amylyx Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/11/2024 – Amylyx Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/8/2024 – Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/8/2024 – Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

AMLX opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.66. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $38.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $45,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,529.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,674 shares of company stock valued at $378,754. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,275,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,656,000 after buying an additional 225,486 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 5,980,997.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,751,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,259 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,712,000 after buying an additional 840,940 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

