Analysts Offer Predictions for Aecon Group Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aecon Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.75.

Aecon Group Stock Down 0.8 %

ARE stock opened at C$16.54 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$17.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Aecon Group

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$121,282.39. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

