Analysts Set Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) PT at $70.73

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Axonics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXNX

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. Axonics has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Axonics had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axonics

In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,758. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $236,344.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,700.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock worth $6,069,704. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Axonics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Axonics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Axonics by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

(Get Free Report

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.