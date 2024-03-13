Analysts Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT at $17.93

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMBL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of BMBL opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -361.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,478,000 after acquiring an additional 495,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,904,000 after acquiring an additional 397,741 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bumble by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

