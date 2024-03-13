Analysts Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) PT at $3.79

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.79.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1,742.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDE opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

