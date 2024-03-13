Analysts Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target at $36.25

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 128.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,669,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,657,000 after buying an additional 684,864 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,198,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,068,000 after buying an additional 2,397,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,729,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $659,000. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

