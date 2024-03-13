Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Head to Head Survey

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems 4.73% 39.30% 6.20% Applied Digital -28.94% -31.26% -10.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pegasystems and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 3 5 0 2.63 Applied Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Pegasystems presently has a consensus price target of $62.11, suggesting a potential downside of 3.24%. Applied Digital has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 237.21%. Given Applied Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.14, indicating that its share price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 50.2% of Pegasystems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pegasystems and Applied Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.43 billion 3.76 $67.81 million $0.71 90.41 Applied Digital $114.66 million 4.58 -$44.65 million ($0.35) -12.29

Pegasystems has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pegasystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pegasystems beats Applied Digital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows. It also offers Situational Layer Cake that organizes logic into layers that map to the unique dimensions of a client's business, such as customer types, lines of business, geographies, etc.; Pega Express Methodology and low code that connects enterprise data and systems to customer experience channels; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications; Pega Catalyst, which helps clients to transform and prototype their customer journeys; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and global service assurance and client support services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

