Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Applied Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Applied Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $9.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $204.94 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The company has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.82.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.83.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,722 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 63.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,892,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $562,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

