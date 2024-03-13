AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Insider Gael Touya Sells 3,500 Shares

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Gael Touya sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $499,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,569.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

AptarGroup stock opened at $142.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.95 and a 52 week high of $145.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 57.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,063.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 60.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 60.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AptarGroup

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.