Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

RKDA stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 151,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.