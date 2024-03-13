Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the February 14th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Arch Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLN opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $21.21.
Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group
About Arch Capital Group
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arch Capital Group
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.