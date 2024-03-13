Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Down 4.4% Following Insider Selling

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $173.80 and last traded at $176.45. 68,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 371,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.50.

Specifically, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,708 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $315,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 1,568 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $274,666.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,654.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,611 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,747 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Arch Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.47.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.18 EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 22.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arch Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

