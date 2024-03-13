Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 1,248,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,378,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ARQT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

