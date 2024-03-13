Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.22)-$(0.19) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $716-722 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.18 million. Asana also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.09)-$(0.08) EPS.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Asana has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Asana from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

