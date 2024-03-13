Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,100 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,300 ($67.91) to GBX 5,100 ($65.34) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AHT has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Ashtead Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.88) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,300 ($80.72) to GBX 6,000 ($76.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($87.12) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group to GBX 700 ($8.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,709.38 ($60.34).

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,090 ($65.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,695.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,386 ($56.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,794 ($74.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,198.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,105.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,666.67%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

