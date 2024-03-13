Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $39.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $908.24 million, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $337.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

