ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Update

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the February 14th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

AACG opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

