Atb Cap Markets Comments on AutoCanada Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoCanada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $3.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.25. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$33.00 to C$24.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.10.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

TSE:ACQ opened at C$23.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$555.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$15.14 and a 12 month high of C$27.54.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

