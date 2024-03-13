Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) vs. Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Critical Analysis

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Esports Entertainment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanta Braves $640.67 million 3.99 -$125.29 million N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group $22.97 million 0.01 -$32.28 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Esports Entertainment Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlanta Braves.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Atlanta Braves and Esports Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanta Braves 0 0 1 0 3.00 Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Esports Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group -205.06% N/A -61.71%

Summary

Atlanta Braves beats Esports Entertainment Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is based in St. Julian's, Malta.

