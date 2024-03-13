Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the February 14th total of 49,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAME shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of AAME stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biglari Sardar boosted its stake in Atlantic American by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90,922 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic American in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic American by 62.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Atlantic American during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

