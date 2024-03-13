Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.20.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of ATO opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.97. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

