Atmus Filtration Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ATMU)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 30,673 call options on the company. This is an increase of 363% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,621 call options.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ATMU opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATMU. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atmus Filtration Technologies

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.