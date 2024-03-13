AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on T. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.61.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.