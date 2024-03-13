authID (AUID) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ AUID opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. authID has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $13.63.
In other news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $139,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,122,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,115,445.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 26,705 shares of company stock worth $240,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.
