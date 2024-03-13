Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

