Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of AWX opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Avalon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

