Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset Buys 21,000 Shares of Stock

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00.
Jonathan Rosset also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, Jonathan Rosset bought 12,500 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Jonathan Rosset purchased 20,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.
Azimut Exploration Stock Performance
CVE:AZM opened at C$0.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$67.46 million, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.86. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About Azimut Exploration
Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azimut Exploration
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Time to Buy These 3 Underperforming Magnificent Seven Members?
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.