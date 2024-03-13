B. Riley Comments on Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadre in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Get Cadre alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Cadre Stock Up 3.0 %

CDRE opened at $39.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Cadre has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cadre by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,250,000 after buying an additional 621,116 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadre by 4,106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 457,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 446,543 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cadre by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after buying an additional 311,790 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,611,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cadre by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,243,000 after buying an additional 195,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.