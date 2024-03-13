B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Down 7.5%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 448,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,412,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is presently -71.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RILY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,342,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.